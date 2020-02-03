Open houses being held this week on Hughes County Master Transportation Plan study

South Dakota Department of Transportation and Hughes County officials have scheduled two open houses this week to gather public input on the Hughes County Master Transportation Plan study.

A brief, summarizing presentation will be made at approximately 6:10pm followed by discussion with SDDOT, county and consultant staff.

These open house public meetings will be held from 6-7:30pm:

Wednesday (Feb. 5)- River Cities Transit Meeting Room (1600 East Dakota Ave.) in Pierre

Thursday (Feb. 6)- Blunt Elementary School gym (202 West Butte Ave.) in Blunt

For those who cannot attend the meeting or would like additional information on the study, information will be made available online after the meeting at www.HughesCountyMTP.com.

An online survey is also available on the study’s website to help gather thoughts on the current transportation system, identify future needs and indicate priorities for future improvements and maintenance. Written comments will be accepted until February 19, 2020.