Open house today at new VA Clinic location in Pierre

An open house for the new Veterans Affairs Community Based Outpatient Clinic serving the Pierre area is being held this afternoon (Tues.).

The Department of Veterans Affairs Black Hills Health Care System and STG International, Inc. are hosting the event from 1-3pm in the Northridge Plaza Mall (1615 North Harrison Ave. Suite 20).

Veterans and their caregivers have the opportunity to tour the new clinic and visit with staff about the services available; including a new Women’s Health Suite.

STG International, Inc. took over management of the Pierre VA clinic April 1.

If you are a Veteran and would like to learn more about your eligibility for health care, please call Patient Services at 1-800-743-1070.

The Pierre Community Based Outpatient Clinic is part of the VA Black Hills Health Care System which provides patient-centered care to over 19,000 Veterans living in a five-state region.