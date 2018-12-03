Ontario Announces E15 Adoption as Soon as 2015

The U.S. ethanol industry applauds the release of the Province of Ontario’s Environment Plan, which includes a fuel requirement for conventional gasoline to be blended with 15 percent ethanol that could go in effect as early as 2025.

Following this announcement, Growth Energy, U.S. Grains Council, and Renewable Fuels Association (RFA) issued the following statement:

“As one of the largest markets for ethanol, this is a huge milestone for Canada and the people of Ontario. Ontario recognizes the important environmental, economic, and health benefits that ethanol provides and we look forward to seeing this plan become a reality by 2025.”

The RFA will continue to remain actively engaged in the development of provincial and national renewable fuel policies and regulations in Canada.