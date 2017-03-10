Only 2 Days Left to get Registered for DRG Jet Away Get Away!!!!

CENTRAL SD – Only 2 days remain for your chance to get signed up for the Dakota Radio Group’s Jet Away Get Away. You can win a trip for two to Luxury Bahia Principe Sian Ka’an Resort on the Riviera Maya in Mexico. Today and tomorrow you can sign up at Bohnenkamps in Gettysburg SD.

The final drawing will be held Monday March 13th 2017. Numerous people have registered and are qualified for the final drawing. For a list of qualifiers log on to www.drgnews.com and click on the “jet away get away” link.

Sponsors include: McDonalds of Pierre, Lynn’s DakotaMart of Pierre, RedRossa Italian Grille of Pierre, Jan Busse Ford of Highmore, Bohnenkamps Ace Hardware of Gettysburg, Branding Iron Bistro of Pierre, A Lil Nook and Granny of Pierre, Pierre Sports Center, Oahe Federal Credit Union of Pierre, and Microfix of Pierre.

Get signed up today and good luck!!!!!!!