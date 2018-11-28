Online sex ads rebound, months after shutdown of Backpage

DALLAS (AP) – A Pittsburgh-based software company says online sex ads have rebounded less than a year after a government crackdown fractured the nation’s online sex-for-hire industry by shutting down its most notorious platform.

The shutdown of Backpage.com in April contributed to a fall in the number of online sex ads and disrupted the marketplace. But now, software company Marinus Analytics recently announced that the average daily ad volume on the leading escort websites in the U.S. has surpassed ads posted on Backpage preceding its shutdown.

The announcement comes as anti-sex trafficking advocates and law enforcement officials are faced to navigate a scattered sex-for-hire market online to combat sex trafficking – a trend some say will require authorities to adapt.