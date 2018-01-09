Online Sales Tax, Farm Bill Among Items on Noem’s 2018 Agenda

Congress is back in session and South Dakota’s representative has a variety of topics she wants to see on their agenda.

During a stop in Pierre yesterday (Mon.), Congresswoman Kristi Noem says some topics are new, others come up each year.

Noem told DRG News and Farm the next farm bill is also on her list.

Congress passed and President Trump signed a comprehensive tax reform bill to end 2017. Noem says part of the bill was focused on how to get the US economy to grow.