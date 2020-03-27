Online option available to pay Hughes County real estate taxes

South Dakotans have until the end of next month (April 30) to pay the first half of their real estate taxes and Hughes County residents can make that payment online.

Hughes County Treasurer Thomas Oliva says to use the online payments, users will have to pay a small convenience fee to the service provider (GovTech). He says for credit/debit card payments, the convenience fee is 2.25% of the total payment plus $1.50 or users can pay all their parcels by e-check for $2.00 per payment.

Olivia says this allows Hughes County property owners to make payments without visiting the Courthouse.

Find the link to make payments by visiting the Hughes County website: hughescounty.org.