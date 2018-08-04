Onida wins State VFW Baseball Tournament Opener

SALEM, S.D. – Onida Post 79 advanced to the semi final round of the State VFW baseball tournament in Salem by defeating Tyndall 6-5 on Friday . Onida clawed back after trailing 3-0 to tie it at 3 in the top of the 4th inning. Post 79 scored a run in the 5th and 6th innings taking a 2 run lead into the bottom of 6. Tyndall would score 2 runs of their own tying the game at 5. In the top of the 7th Onida took the lead for good on a Garrett Petersen sac fly driving in Marshall Wittler. Garrett Petersen was the winning Pitcher in Relief of Nick Wittler. Petersen went 6 innings scattering 5 Tyndall hits striking out 7 batters and walking one. Offensively Onida was led by Garrett Petersen going 2-3 with 2 RBI’s. Onida had 6 other batters with 1 hit. Onida advances to play Parkston who defeated Garretson 6-5.

1st Round State VFW 16U Tournament. In Salem, SD

Onida 6 Tyndall 5

Parkston 6 Garretson 5

Kimball/White Lake 6 Canova 5

Baltic 1 Salem-Montrose 1 Suspended in 5th Inning