Onida Native Named Summit League Women’s Player of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.—South Dakota junior guard Chloe Lamb has been named the Summit League Women’s Basketball Player of the Week for the period ended Feb. 23rd. This marks South Dakota’s seventh weekly honor this season with Lamb becoming the third different player to be recognized. Lamb receives the Summit’s weekly award for the first time of her career. She scored 22 points on Saturday to lead the Coyotes to a 77-67 victory over in-state rival South Dakota State. She also added 15 points against North Dakota State on Thursday, while shooting 63.6 percent from the field and making 6-of-9 from three during the week. A native of Onida, Lamb helped the Coyotes clinch the second Summit League title of her career last week. She’s been on a tear over the last six games, averaging 17.3 points while shooting 55.7 percent.