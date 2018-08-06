Onida Falls in VFW State Baseball Tournament Semi Finals

SALEM, S.D. – Onida fell short in their Semi Final game at the State VFW Baseball Tournament vs Parkston. Parkston pitchers combined for a 1 hitter and defeated Onida 7-1. Post 79 only mustered 1 hit and only had 2 base runners. Jack Darling provided the lone hit and Marshall Wittler scored on a Sac Fly after being walked. Nick Wittler went the distance on the mound for Onida allowing 5 hits, 7 runs 2 earned, 3 walks and 3 strike outs. Onida will face Kimball/ White Lake for 3rd place at noon in Salem, SD

Scores

Baltic defeated Salem / Montrose 2-1 in last nights suspended game

Consolation Round Saturday in Salem, SD

Tyndall 11 Garretson 6

Salem/Montrose 6 Canova 2

Semi Final Round

Parkston 7 Onida 1

Baltic 17 Kimball/White Lake 7

Sunday’s games

Consolation Championship

10 am Tyndall vs Salem/Montrose

3rd Place Onida vs Kimball/White Lake

Championship Baltic vs Parkston

(Thanks Jesse Wittler for information provided in story)