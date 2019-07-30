One week remains to register for Federal Disaster Assistance in South Dakota

The deadline for registering with the Federal Emergency Management Agency is Tuesday, Aug. 6.

Homeowners and renters with disaster-related damage can contact FEMA by calling 800-621-3362 (TTY 800-462-7585), registering online at DisasterAssistance.gov , using the FEMA app, or by visiting a Disaster Recovery Center. The following counties and reservations are designated for FEMA Individual Assistance: Bennett, Bon Homme, Charles Mix, Dewey, Hutchinson, Jackson, Mellette, Minnehaha, Oglala Lakota, Todd, Turner, Yankton, Ziebach counties; Pine Ridge Reservation; Rosebud Reservation; Cheyenne River Sioux Reservation.

Disaster Recovery Centers currently are operating on the three reservations. These centers will cease operation at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10. Residents who have registered with FEMA can continue to get information about their application by calling 800-621-3362 (TTY 800-462-7585) or going online to DisasterAssistance.gov.

To date, nearly 2,000 South Dakotans have contacted FEMA about potential disaster assistance.

Aug. 6 also is the deadline for businesses, private nonproft organizations and homeowners and renters with property damage to apply for a low-interest disaster loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration. The deadline for businesses to apply for economic injury is March 9, 2020.