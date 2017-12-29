One Person Dead After Train-SUV Collision in Mobridge

One person is dead after a train hit a vehicle early this morning (Fri.) in Mobridge.

At approximately 4am, an eastbound train struck an SUV, east of Main Street.

The SUV then became engulfed in flames. The only occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead on scene. The name of the victim has not yet been released.

The Mobridge Fire Department, Mobridge Police Department, Walworth County Sheriff’s Office and Burlington, Northern Santa Fe Railroad’s Investigative Unit all responded. The investigation is ongoing.