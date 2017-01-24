One Arrested for Burglary and Intentional Damage to Property Early Tuesday in Pierre

PIERRE SD -Statement released by Pierre Police Captain Elton Blemaster:

On January 24, 2017 at 5:10am Pierre Police had a report that a male had entered two apartments in the 100 block of S. Pierre St.

The male subject was encountered by one of the occupants of one of those apartments

The male took off running and was located by a law enforcement officer in the general vicinity of the apartment complex.

Tyler Red Eagle, 24 of Sioux Falls, SD was arrested for Burglary in the First Degree and Intentional Damage to Property $400 or less and taken to the Hughes Co. Jail.