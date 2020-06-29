Olympic Medalist Named Mount Marty Archery Coach

YANKTON – Vic Wunderle, a two-time Olympic medalist, has been named as the new head coach for Mount Marty College Archery. Wunderle has been on the United States Archery team for 25 years and is an eight-time world champion. Both of his Olympic medals came at the 2000 games in Sydney, Australia. Wunderle won a silver medal individually and won bronze as part of the United States team. Wunderle also will assist with programs at the NFAA Easton Yankton Archery Center.

“I’m very excited about this new chapter in my life,” Wunderle said in a statement. “I’ve been to Yankton several times for tournaments and have been very impressed with the NFAA facility, staff and the Yankton community. Working with such a great team at the world’s largest archery center is a dream come true. The MMU archery program has done incredibly well for such a new program and I look forward to working with the athletes in achieving top-level success.”