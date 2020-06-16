OLLI classes go digital this fall

A program previously limited to being offered in Pierre and three other South Dakota towns is expanding statewide for this fall.

The University of South Dakota will present Osher Lifelong Learning Institute classes online this fall, due to social distancing concerns. OLLI classes are currently offered in person at Capital City Campus in Pierre and at locations in Sioux Falls, Brookings and Vermillion.

Going to an online format with our classes is a big step, says director of OLLI at USD Thea Miller Ryan. She says the live educational programs are put on by college professors, experts in industry, scientists and artists. Class offerings include things like Old Guys and Their Airplanes, Do I Really Need Antibiotics, Stories from the Suffrage Movement in South Dakota, Introduction to Photo Editing, Empowering the Funeral Service Consumer and more.

Ryan says for now, they plan to have remote instruction available only through the fall 2020 semester. She says they may switch back to all in-person classes or a combination of both in the future.

An $80 fee covers all classes in the OLLI fall 2020 catalog.

For more information, email OLLI@usd.edu to be added to the mailing list for the fall catalog or go to usd.edu/OLLI.