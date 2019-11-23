Old Nemesis Beats Miller Again

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Sioux Falls Christian has Millers number on the volleyball court. And that number continued Friday night in a semi final game of the State Class A volleyball tournament in the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center in Rapid City. Sioux Falls prevailed in 4 games winning 25-23, 23-25, 25-16, 25-20. Kaydee Fernholz led Miller with 15 kills followed by VonnaGail Schlechter’s 13. Schlechter had 20 digs and Rachel Oligmueller had 40 set assists. Abby Glanzer led Sioux Falls Christian with 19 kills while Katie Van Engdom had a team high 20 digs and Kelsey Heard had 51 of the squads total 58 assists in the game. The loss was just the third of the season for Miller as they will play McCook Central Montrose at 1:30 pm this afternoon for third place. Sioux Falls Christian will face Dakota Valley for the State Championship at 7 pm central time.