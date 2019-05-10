Oklahoma woman arrested on drug charges at Pierre Regional Airport

A 43-year-old woman from Oklahoma faces drug charges in Pierre after being arrested during security screening at the Pierre Regional Airport yesterday (Thurs.) evening.

According to the Pierre Police Department, Sue Ann Taylor of Sapulpa, OK, checked in for her flight to Denver and presented her checked baggage to TSA for screening. During the screening process, a container with marijuana was located. Additionally, drug paraphernalia and a substance which tested positive for methamphetamine were located in another of Taylor’s bags.

Taylor was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Under Two Ounces of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Ingestion of a Controlled Substance. Taylor was taken to the Hughes County Jail.