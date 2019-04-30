Oklahoma and Minnesota Basketball to Play at Sanford Pentagon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Sanford Pentagon will host Minnesota and Oklahoma in a regular-season men’s college basketball game on Nov. 9. The contest will be Minnesota’s third trip to the Pentagon, which has hosted 25 NCAA Division I men’s college basketball games since opening in 2013. Oklahoma, a Big 12 program, finished the 2018-19 season with a 20-14 record. This will be Oklahoma’s first visit to the Pentagon. Tickets go on sale July 25. Television coverage will determine a start time. This will be the ninth meeting between Minnesota and Oklahoma, with the series tied at 4-4. The last time the teams met was in 2004 at the Great Alaskan Shootout where the Sooners won 67-54.