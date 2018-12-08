O’Gormans Bauer Named SD Football Gatorade Player of the Year

CHICAGO — Sioux Falls O’Gorman’s Canyon Bauer has been selected as the 2018-19 Gatorade South Dakota Football Player of the Year. Bauer is the fourth Gatorade South Dakota Football Player of the Year to be chosen from O’Gorman High School.

The 6-foot, 190-pound senior wide receiver caught 62 passes for 922 yards and 16 touchdowns this past season, leading the Knights (9-2) to the Class 11AAA semifinals. Bauer also rushed for 166 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries. He was a three-time All-Conference selection and a two-time All-State honoree. A student leader in his church community, Bauer has served as a motivational speaker at local elementary schools and has volunteered on behalf of youth sports programs. Bauer has maintained a 3.84 GPA in the classroom. He has verbally committed to play football on scholarship at South Dakota State University next fall. The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Bauer as South Dakota’s best high school football player. Now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Football Player of the Year award to be announced in December.