Officials Consider Replacing Belle Fourche Rodeo Grandstands

BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. (AP) – Officials are deciding whether to replace the nearly century-old rodeo arena grandstands at the Roundup Grounds Sports Complex in Belle Fourche, and how to pay for such a project

Mayor Gloria Landphere says work began on a master plan for the complex earlier this year. She says initial talks should focus on the financial aspects of the $1.2 million projected cost of replacing the grandstands at the city-owned complex.

Landphere told a city council meeting last month that officials need to talk about replacing the bleachers because of the insurance liability.

The complex consists of soccer and baseball fields that require repair and maintenance, in addition to the rodeo arena.

The Black Hills Pioneer (http://bit.ly/2mXbyHI ) reports suggested funding sources include the city’s hospitality tax, bonding, grants and fundraising activities.