Officials Answer Questions About Proposed Water Treatment Plant for Pierre

Pierre city officials and project engineers fielded a variety of questions about building a water treatment plant from an audience of over 75 people last night (Mon.).

One attendee wondered why the vote is in June, a question answered by city finance officer Twila Hight.

Project engineer Delvin DeBoer with AE2S responded to a question about whether treating the water will improve the taste.

Manganese in the water is what causes the discoloration seen on sidewalks, buildings, light poles, etc. DeBoer says the Environmental Protection Agency knows of adverse health effects associated with breathing in manganese dust, but is currently gathering information to determine if there are negative impacts if manganese is ingested, such as through drinking water.

The recommended $35-million plant would add about $1 per day to each residential municipal water account, but city utility director Brad Palmer says how the cost will be passed on to Pierre residents hasn’t fully been determined.

Palmer answered a question about how many additional employees would have to be hired to operate the new water treatment plant if it’s built.

The average additional dollar would be used to pay back a 30-year loan used to build the facility, as well as ongoing maintenance and operation costs.

Information about the proposed water treatment plant is available on the City of Pierre’s website.