Officials Advise State Tournament Travelers of Impending Winter Storm

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota state government officials urge citizens to make preparations now, which includes adjusting travel plans, for a late-winter storm this week that will cover most of the state with several inches of snow, high winds and freezing rain. Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be heavy traffic days with many people attending state high school basketball tournaments starting Thursday in Aberdeen, Rapid City and Sioux Falls. State Department of Public Safety Secretary Craig Price says people should start to adjust their travel plans now. He says people heading to Rapid City should get their no later than tonight while people traveling to Aberdeen and Sioux Falls were urged to leave tonight or early Wednesday to beat the storm.