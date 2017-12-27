Official opposes delay of Indian Health Service director

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – A tribal official says congressional delay in approving a new Indian Health Service director could create more problems at South Dakota hospitals that are already in dangerous conditions.

It’s been two months since President Donald Trump nominated Quapaw tribal member Robert Weaver to the job.

Oliver J. Semans Sr., a member of the Rosebud Tribal Health Board, tells the Argus Leader that confirmation should be a priority given persistent problems at Indian Health Service facilities in South Dakota.

Semans says tribal members have disagreed with IHS decisions to resolve problems at federal hospitals across the state.

He says members are asking the agency to stop and allow the nomination process to proceed. He says the new director should then talk to tribes about how to move forward.