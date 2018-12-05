Official Daugaard Portrait Depicts Strong Foundation

Gov. Dennis Daugaard’s official portrait was unveiled Tuesday afternoon after his final budget address.

Chief of staff Tony Venhuizen says Daugaard’s portrait hangs in the east wing of the Capitol Building, alongside the 31 portraits of his predecessors.

Gov. Daugaard hopes the portrait shows the solid foundation upon which South Dakota was built and his determination to keep it that way.

Artist Susan Booke Durkee from Connecticut was chosen to paint the portrait. She came to Pierre this past spring.

Durkee was chosen after a national search. She says her father was stationed at the air force base in Rapid City during World War II, so it was an honor to paint the governor’s portrait and to visit a place near to her father’s heart.

Photo: Daugaard children Sara Daugaard, Christopher Daugaard and Laura Daugaard reveal their father’s official portrait.