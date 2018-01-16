Officers Elected for Governor’s Tourism Advisory Board

The Governor’s Tourism Advisory Board has selected its officers for 2018.

Ivan Sorbel of Kyle was elected the board president during a meeting today in Pierre. Kristi Wagner of Whitewood was elected vice president.

“The guidance and support the tourism board provides the South Dakota Department of Tourism is critical to the success of the tourism industry in the state,” said Jim Hagen, Secretary of the Department of Tourism. “We are fortunate to have leaders to look to for expertise and needs of their respective geographic and business areas.”

The Tourism Advisory Board is appointed by the Governor and includes members of the tourism industry and citizen representatives from across the state. Board members serve as liaisons and advocates for businesses in their area and the South Dakota Department of Tourism. The board also offers input about marketing strategies for the department.

Current Tourism Advisory Board members include Stan Anderson, Wall; Tom Biegler, Sioux Falls; John Brockelsby, Rapid City; Ted Hustead, Wall; Ann Lesch, De Smet; Julie Ranum, Watertown; Carmen Schramm, Yankton; Frank Smith, Gettysburg; Ivan Sorbel, Kyle; Steve Westra, Sioux Falls; and Kristi Wagner, Whitewood.

The South Dakota Department of Tourism is comprised of Tourism and the South Dakota Arts Council. The department is led by Secretary James D. Hagen.