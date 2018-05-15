Oedekoven Reappointed to Advisory Committee on Meat and Poultry Inspection

South Dakota’s state veterinarian is one of the people reappointed by US Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue to serve on the National Advisory Committee on Meat and Poultry Inspection.

Dr. Dustin Oedekoven is among 12 members who were reappointed. Perdue also appointed five new members to the advisory committee.

Perdue says the goal is to protect public health, prevent foodborne illness and promote confidence in the US food safety inspection system, which is “the most reliable and well-documented in the world.”

The group is a discretionary committee that advises on food safety concerns and other matters affecting federal and state inspection program activities. It also contributes to USDA’s regulatory policy development.