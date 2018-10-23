Odds of Winning Mega Millions Jackpot Remain 1:302.5 Million

Excitement is building about whether or not someone will win the huge Mega Millions jackpot during tonight’s (Tues.) drawing.

As of earlier today, state Department of Revenue public affairs manager Wade LaRoche says the jackpot was well over $1.5-billion.

But, LaRoche says, there’s another big jackpot people are also hoping to win.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot don’t improve with increased ticket sales; they remain one in 302.5 million.

The previous record lottery jackpot was a $1.58-billion Powerball prize won in January 2016.