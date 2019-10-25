Oct. 30 deadline to submit photos for Stanley County School Veterans Day program

Stanley County School will host the annual Veterans Day Program Monday, Nov. 11 at 2:30pm.

One of the highlights of the program is a presentation of pictures honoring local veterans. If you have a picture of a family member that’s a veteran and would like the photo included in the display, please email it to Mona.J.Smith@k12.sd.us or deliver the photo to the elementary or high school offices. All pictures must be received by Wednesday, Oct. 30.

Please include the veteran’s name, branch of service and who they are related to in the Stanley County School. Please also include the name and grade of your child so the school can return the photo to them. If you have previously submitted photos, they do not need to be resubmitted.