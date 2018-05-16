O’Boyle Steps Down as Stanley County Football Coach

FT. PIERRE, S.D. – Stanley County head football coach Tom O’Boyle stepped down from the position and his resignation was accepted Monday during the Stanley County School Board meeting. O’Boyle, who also was principal of the Stanley County High School, had served as the Buffalos head coach for the last 3 seasons. During his first two seasons as head coach Stanley County went to the semi finals of the 9 Man Class 9AA football playoffs before being beaten and denied a spot in the Dakota Dome. Last year, Stanley County’s first in 11 man football, the Buffalos had a .500 season and failed to make the playoffs. O’Boyle has accepted a Principal’s position at Vermillion. The search for a head coach at Stanley County is underway.