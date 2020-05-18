Oahe YMCA Receives a Grant from Garrett Stout and Gatorade

PIERRE, S.D. – The Oahe Family YMCA Football program has been selected to receive a $1,000 grant from Garrett Stout, the Gatorade South Dakota Football Player of the Year! The Gatorade Play It Forward initiative works in conjunction with the Gatorade Player of the Year program to empower student-athletes to provide resources to sports organizations in their community. Through the Gatorade Play It Forward program, all 607 Gatorade Player of the Year award winners have the opportunity select a youth sports organization to receive a $1,000 grant to help the next generation of athletes reap the benefits of sport. Stout, who will graduate next weekend from Pierre Riggs High School will graduate with a number of school football records and was part of 3 consecutive State Class 11AA Championship teams.