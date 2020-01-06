Oahe U14 Girls Soccer Wins Spearfish Tournament

SPEARFISH, S.D. – The Oahe FC U14 girls went undefeated 5-0 to win the Spearfish Winter Classic indoor soccer tournament over the weekend. They defeated 2 Spearfish teams and Belle Fourche team in pool play to advance to the semi-finals where they defeated a Spearfish team to reach the finals. They defeated Mandan, ND in the finals 3-1 to claim the championship of the tournament. The Oahe U14 soccer team is coached by Lee J. Templeton and Mendel Miller. Members of the team are Dani Ringstmeyer, Kali Ringstmeyer, Ryann Barry, Brianna Sargent, Ireland Templeton, Grace Engbrecht, Gracelyn Taylor and Addison Hall.