Oahe Speedway Wraps Up Weekend of Drag Racing

PIERRE, S.D. – Oahe Speedway wrapped up it’s first of two weekends of racing on Monday at the quarter mile drag racing track 14 miles North of Pierre. Here were the winners from Sunday’s and Monday’s Points Series races. Saturday’s Shootout Races were reported earlier this past weekend on www.drgnews.com. The next weekend of racing at Oahe Speedway will be the Labor Day Weekend the first weekend of September.
Coca Cola Points Race #2
Monday, May 29, 2017
Super Pro
Austin Mohr, Mitchell, SD
John Scott DeMots, Lebanon, SD
Pro ET
Butch Monson, Groton, SD
Callie Iverson, Pierre, SD
Diesel Services/Ray’s Garage Bike/Sled
Ray Horsley, Pierre, SD
Rick Pitzer, Glenwood, IA
Sportsman
Jeri Ann Vines, Eagle Butte, SD
Brandon, Campbell, Pierre, SD
Street Trophy
Curt Rees, Fort Pierre, SD
Halley Jordan, Dickinson, ND
SnapOn High School
Hunter Monson, Groton, SD
Jonathan Geuther, Fort Pierre, SD
Junior Major
Haley Depoy, Lantry, SD
Chelsey Mohr, Mitchell, SD
Junior Minor
Tommy Stickelmyer, Aberdeen, SD
Sierra Feucht, Canton, SD
Quick Results
Coca Cola Points Race #1
Sunday, May 28, 2017
Stock/Super Stock Combo
Curtis Hieb, Chamberlain, SD
Rick Wessels, Belle Fourche, SD
Super Pro
Ken Standiford, Midland, SD
James Duchsherer, Minot, ND
Pro ET
Rusty Satterfield, Piedmont, SD
Jeff Kramer, Valentine, NE
Diesel Services/Ray’s Garage Bike/Sled
Dusty Kracht, Pierre, SD
Rick Pitzer, Glenwood, IA
Sportsman
David Blatny, Carson, IA
Rick Pitzer, Glenwood, IA
Alex Lindholm Street Trophy
Mike Braley, Pierre, SD
Joshua Egeberg, Pierre, SD
SnapOn High School
Jonathan Geuther, Fort Pierre, SD
Hunter Monson, Groton, SD
Junior Major
Zach Zebroski, Pierre, SD
Chelsey Mohr, Mitchell, SD
Junior Minor
Kylen Horsley, Pierre, SD
Rae Lynn Vines, Eagle Butte, SD
