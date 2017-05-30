Oahe Speedway Wraps Up Weekend of Drag Racing

PIERRE, S.D. – Oahe Speedway wrapped up it’s first of two weekends of racing on Monday at the quarter mile drag racing track 14 miles North of Pierre. Here were the winners from Sunday’s and Monday’s Points Series races. Saturday’s Shootout Races were reported earlier this past weekend on www.drgnews.com. The next weekend of racing at Oahe Speedway will be the Labor Day Weekend the first weekend of September. Coca Cola Points Race #2

Monday, May 29, 2017 Super Pro

Austin Mohr, Mitchell, SD John Scott DeMots, Lebanon, SD Pro ET

Butch Monson, Groton, SD

Callie Iverson, Pierre, SD Diesel Services/Ray’s Garage Bike/Sled

Ray Horsley, Pierre, SD

Rick Pitzer, Glenwood, IA Sportsman

Jeri Ann Vines, Eagle Butte, SD

Brandon, Campbell, Pierre, SD Street Trophy

Curt Rees, Fort Pierre, SD

Halley Jordan, Dickinson, ND SnapOn High School

Hunter Monson, Groton, SD

Jonathan Geuther, Fort Pierre, SD Junior Major

Haley Depoy, Lantry, SD

Chelsey Mohr, Mitchell, SD Junior Minor

Tommy Stickelmyer, Aberdeen, SD

Sierra Feucht, Canton, SD Quick Results

Coca Cola Points Race #1

Sunday, May 28, 2017 Stock/Super Stock Combo

Curtis Hieb, Chamberlain, SD

Rick Wessels, Belle Fourche, SD Super Pro Ken Standiford, Midland, SD

James Duchsherer, Minot, ND Pro ET

Rusty Satterfield, Piedmont, SD

Jeff Kramer, Valentine, NE Diesel Services/Ray’s Garage Bike/Sled

Dusty Kracht, Pierre, SD

Rick Pitzer, Glenwood, IA Sportsman

David Blatny, Carson, IA

Rick Pitzer, Glenwood, IA Alex Lindholm Street Trophy

Mike Braley, Pierre, SD

Joshua Egeberg, Pierre, SD SnapOn High School

Jonathan Geuther, Fort Pierre, SD

Hunter Monson, Groton, SD Junior Major

Zach Zebroski, Pierre, SD

Chelsey Mohr, Mitchell, SD Junior Minor

Kylen Horsley, Pierre, SD

Rae Lynn Vines, Eagle Butte, SD

