Oahe Speedway Wraps Up Racing Season

PIERRE, S.D. – The Drag Racing Season closed with the final day of racing yesterday (Monday) at Oahe Speedway North of Pierre. The 4th and final Coca Cola Series Points races and the NHRA All Access Challange and Summit Racing were held on Monday with Robert Halverson of North Platte, Nebraska winning the Super Pro Division and Carly Ellingson of Rapid City capturing the Pro ET Division Races. Dusty Kracht of Pierre won the final Bike/Sled Races and Duane Soper of Gettysburg was the winner of the Street Trophy Class races. Hunter Monson was the winner of the High School Division Races while the Junior Division Major Winner was Dragr Monson of Groton and the Junior Minor race winner was Justin Ehlers of Pierre. On Sunday, the King of the Track and 3rd Coca Cola Series Points races were run with Eric Fuecht of Canton winning the Super Pro Series and Stan “Butch” Monson of Groton capturing the Pro ET Series. Wes Miles of Spearfish ws the winner of the Bike/Sled Division and the Sportsman Class winner was David Blatney of Carson, Iowa. Duane Soper was a double winner on the weekend as he won Saturday’s Street Trophy Division and Jarrett Mettler of Watertown was the winner of the High School Class. The Junior Major winner on Sunday was Dragr Monson of Groton and Kylen Horsely of Pierre was the Junior Minor Division. To view the results of all of the weekends races and news go to the speedway’s website www.oahespeedway.com.