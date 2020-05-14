Oahe Speedway Will Open Memorial Day Weekend! With Guidelines!

PIERRE, S.D. – There will be racing at Oahe Speedway north of Pierre and the race card will begin on time. The first races are scheduled for the Memorial Day weekend and track officials say that the race card will run as scheduled with races on Saturday, Sunday and Monday of Memorial Day weekend. However, specatators will not be allowed in the stands for the Memorial Day weekend racing due to the Coronavirus (COVID 19) Pandemic. Track officials say that the directive for racing with no fans will be reviewed for the rest of the 2020 season as the season evolves. Race Teams will be limited to 10 crew members or less and are being urged to police the racers own pit area and pit crews members. Social distancing must be practiced everywhere on Oahe Speedway property. To view the opening weekend schedule and the COVID 19 guidelines set down by racing officials go to the speedways website www.oahespeedway.com.