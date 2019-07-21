Oahe Speedway Weekend Races Continue Sunday

PIERRE, S.D. – The weekend of drag racing got underway with Shoot Out Races at Oahe Speedway North of Pierre. the winners and runner up for each division is listed below.

Box/No Box Shootout

W – Carly Jo Dale, Rapid City, SD

R/U – David Rae, Gillette, WY

Bike/Sled Shootout

W – Alex Larson, Huron, SD

R/U – Don Gurnon, Huron, SD

Trophy Shootout

W – Marcia Graves, Pierre, SD

R/U – Duane Soper, Gettysburg, SD

Junior Shootout

W – Evan Huse, Onida, SD

R/U – Justin Ehlers, Pierre, SD

Big Car Gamblers

W – Dustin Buchmann, Beulah, ND

R/U – Ray Maize, Pierre, SD

Bike/Sled Gamblers

W – Don Gurnon, Huron, SD

R/U – James McGaugh, Ashton, SD

Racing continues today with the 6th Pepsi Points Series races and the Summit Racing King of the Track will be determined. Following the completion of eliminations on Sunday, the winners of Super Pro, Pro ET, Bike/Sled, Sportsman, Street Trophy and High School classes will be laddered based on reaction times in their respective final rounds. Three rounds of competition will determine our 2019 Summit Racing Equipment King of the Track. The winner will receive the coveted King of the Track “Wally Trophy”. Time trials begin at 9 am with the elimination round beginning at 1 pm at Oahe Speedway 14 miles north of Pierre on Highway 1804 at the Soring Creek Turnoff.