Oahe Speedway Sunday race Results

PIERRE, S.D. – Here are the results from Sunday’s second day of racing for the season at Oahe Speedway north of Pierre. It was the first Pepsi Points Series Races of the season at Oahe Speedway.

Pepsi Points Race #1

Dale’s Repair Super Pro

W – Don O’Connor -Fort Pierre, SD

R/U- Gary Buer, Lake Preston, SD

RMS Screen Printing and Embroidery Pro ET

W – Todd Casper, Lake Preston, SD

R/U- Levi Keck, Dickinson, ND

SA Transportation Bike/ Sled

W – Alex Larson, Huron, SD

R/U- Ray Horsley, Pierre, SD

Fearless Grain Marketing Sportsman

W- Rick Pitzer, Glenwood, IA

R/U- Stan Kopejtka, Atkinson, NE

Alex Lindholm/Rees Communications Street Trophy

W- Raymond Lindholm, Rapid City, SD

R/U – Duane Soper, Gettysburg, SD

Snap-on High School

W- Hayley Depoy, Lantry, SD

R/U- Miranda Vines, Eagle Butte, SD

Aberdeen Wings Junior Major

W- Evan Huse, Onida, SD

R/U- Case DePoy, Lantry, SD

L & O Acres Junior Minor

W- Tommy Stickelmyer, Aberdeen, SD

R/U- Noah Horsley, Pierre, SD

Get more information at Oahespeedway.com