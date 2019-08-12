Oahe Speedway Sunday Race Results

PIERRE, S.D. – The second to final weekend of racing at Oahe Speedway North of Pierre wrapped up Sunday with the 7th Pepsi Points Series Races. Here are the winners from Sunday

Dale’s Repair Super Pro

W – Dustin Buchmann, Beulah, ND

R/U- Chuck Schmidt, Surrey, ND

RMS Screen Printing and Embroidery Pro ET

W – John Scott DeMots, Lebanon, SD

R/U- Randy Hirsch, Pierre, SD

SA Transportation Bike/ Sled

W – Ray Horsley, Pierre, SD

R/U- George Brown, Rapid City, SD

Fearless Grain Marketing Sportsman

W- Gil Caughlin, Omaha, NE

R/U- Bill Purdy, Femont, NE

Rees Communications Street Trophy

W- Duane Soper, Gettysburg, SD

R/U – Brandon Campbell, Pierre, SD

Snap-on High School

W- Gage O’Connor, Pierre, SD

R/U- Unopposed

L&O Acres Junior Major

W- Evan Huse, Onida, SD

R/U – Kylen Horsley, Pierre, SD

Aberdeen Wings Junior Minor

W- Ryelee Case, Rapid City, SD

R/U- Presley Picek, Marion, SD

The final weekend of racing for 2019 at Oahe Speedway will be in two weekends, the final 3 day Labor Day weekend card that will cinlude the Junior Drag Racing League KDRL Challange and Bike/Sled Run for the Money races as well as the 8th and 9th Pepsi Point Races. Oahe Speedway is located approximatly 14 miles north of Pierre along Highway 1804 at the Spring Creek Turnoff.