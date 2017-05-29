Oahe Speedway Saturday Winners

PIERRE, S.D. – The three day drag racing card at Oahe Speedway north of Pierre enters the final day today. Yesterday (Sunday) were the first points series races of the season and today’s racing consist of the second points series races. Shootout races were held Saturday where the winners included Curtis Hieb of Chamberlain and Rick Wessels of Belle Fourche in the Stock/Super Stock combo. Ken Standiford of Midland won the Super Pro while Rusty Satterfield of Piedmont was the winner in the Pro RT Division. Dusty Kracht of Pierre won the Bike Sled racing and David Blatney of Carson Iowa won the Sportsman Class. The Alex Lindholm Street Trophy was captured by Mike Bragley of Pierre. Johnathin Guether of Ft. Pierre was the High School winner while Zach Zebroski of Pierre took the Junior Major title and Kylen Horsley of Pierre was the Junior Minor winner. Shootout races were also held on Saturday where the winners were Josh BBuer of Lake Preston in the Bos/No Box Shootout. Rick Pitzer of Glennwood Iowa won the Bike Sled Shootout. Duane Sopher of Gettysburg was the Trophy shootout winner and Dragr Morrison of Goton won the Junior Shootout.