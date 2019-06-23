Oahe Speedway Saturday Results

PIERRE, S.D. – The third weekend of racing at Oahe Speedway north of Pierre began on Saturday with Shootout Races and the Midwest Class Racers Stock/Super Stock Shootout. The winner and runner ups in each race are listed below.

Midwest Class Racers

Stock/Super Stock Shootout

W- Doug Engels, Watertown, SD

R/U- Bill Bogner, Belle Fourche, SD

Box/No Box Shootout

W – Dam Mohr, Mitchell, SD

R/U – Dustin Buchmann, Beulah, ND

Bike/Sled Shootout

W – Rose Kracht, PIerre, SD

R/U – Jessi Horsley, Pierre, SD

Trophy Shootout

W – Ken Kimball, Rapid City, SD

R/U – Bryan Augustad, Chester, SD

Junior Shootout

W – Jordin Jurgens, Watertown, SD

R/U – Justin Ehlers, Pierre, SD

Races today at Oahe Speedway include the 4th Pepsi Points Races plus more Midwest Class Racers Stock and Super Stock Shootout races. Qualifying begins at 9 am with the elimination round at 1 pm at Oahe Speedway some 17 miles north of Pierre on Highway 1804 at the Spring Creek Turnoff.