Oahe Speedway Saturday Race Winners

PIERRE, S.D. – The second weekend of NHRA Championship drag racing got underway on Saturday at Oahe Speedway North of Pierre. The day featured Shootout races and here are the final results from the Oahe Speedway website

Box/No Box Shootout

W – Rocky Gabel, Valley City, ND

R/U – Lucky Buchmann, Beulah, ND

Bike/Sled Shootout

W – Alex Larson, Huron, SD

R/U – Mike Braley, Pierre, SD

Trophy Shootout

W – Duane Soper, Gettysbug, SD

R/U – Curt Humann, Pierre, SD

Junior Shootout

W – Parker Odde, Aberdeen, SD

R/U – Evan Huse, Onida, SD

Today features the third Pepsi Points series races elimination rounds beginning at 9 am and the finals run at 1 pm at Oahe Speedway which is located approximately 17 miles north of Pierre along Highway 1804 at the spring Creek Turnoff.