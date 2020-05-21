Oahe Speedway Ready for Season Opening Weekend

PIERRE, S.D. – The Oahe Racers Association Inc., will promote NHRA Championship Drag Racing at Oahe Speedway, located 14 miles north of Pierre, SD, just off SD Highway 1804 for the 2020 racing season. The Speedway is celebrating its 16th year of operation in 2020. With the current COVID-19 situation, racing at Oahe Speedway will be conducted without spectators for the foreseeable future. According to Oahe Racers Association President Marla Huse, It is the hope of the Oahe Racers Association that the threat of this pandemic will be mitigated and the Speedway can return to normal operations early this racing season**.

In addition, the group will operate race weekends under CDC guidelines and observe all directives related to protection of staff and race teams. Social distancing, and limited congregation will be enforced. But Huse says Restrooms at the Track and the concession stand will be open**.

Racing action at the “Dam Fast Track” begins on Memorial Day Weekend with the Speedway presenting NHRA Championship Drag Racing every other weekend through Labor Day Weekend. Saturday races will, once again, contest Shootout Races in Box (Electronics) and No-Box (Non-Electronics) classes as well as Bike ~ Sled, Trophy and Junior Shootout classes. The Speedway is also happy to announce the return of Pepsi~Cola as the title sponsor for the 2019 Oahe Speedway Points Series. The first two points series races will be held on Sunday and Monday. Huse says it is time for the races to begin**.

The only thing that can interfere with that now, is the weather which is iffy to say the least for the first half of the weekend. For more information on the racing season at Oahe Speedway go to the website www.oahespeedway.com.