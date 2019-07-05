Oahe Speedway Races Scheduled This Weekend

PIERRE, S.D. – The 10th Annual Junior Jam and the Rocky Mountain Superchargers will take center stage this weekend at Oahe Speedway north of Pierre. The 4th weekend of the season will see races on Saturday and Sunday. Highlighting the weekend is Jim Chase in the Wicked Quick ’57 Chevy funny car. Chase holds the current Alcohol Funny Car speed and ET records at Oahe Speedway with a 6.563 e.t and a 215 mile per hour speed. Saturday’s races will feature the Oahe Speedway Shootout Races along with the 10th annual Junior Jam. The Rocky Mountain Superchargers will run on both Saturday and Sunday. Sunday will also be the 5th Pepsi Points races. Time Trials on Saturday begin at 1 pm with Eliminations at 4 pm. Sunday will see qualifying races beginning at 9 am and the Elimination rounds at 1 pm. Oahe Speedway is located approximately 15 miles north of Pierre on Highway 1804 at the Spring Creek Turnover.