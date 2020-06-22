Oahe Speedway – June 20-21 Results

PIERRE – Oahe Speedway held its third weekend of racing for the season. The results:

SATURDAY SHOOTOUT

Box/No Box

1st: Chuck Schmidt, Surrey

2nd: John Scott DeMots, Lebanon

Bike/Sled

1st: Michael Braley, Pierre

2nd: Dusty Kracht, Pierre

Trophy

1st: Joe Wolf, Pierre

2nd: Pat Hartinger, Aberdeen

Junior

1st: Anna Stickelmyer, Aberdeen

2nd: Chelsey Mohr, Mitchell

SUNDAY – PEPSI POINTS RACE #4

Junior Minor

1st: Ashlynn Odde, Aberdeen

2nd: Anna Stickelmyer, Aberdeen

Junior Major

1st: Kabren Jackson, Castlewood

2nd: Justin Ehlers, Pierre

High School

1st: Parker Odde, Aberdeen

2nd: Dillon Robinson, Mitchell

Street Trophy

1st: Duane Soper, Gettysburg

2nd: Parker Odde, Aberdeen

Sportsman

1st: Eric Serbousek, Pierre

2nd: Doug Ripley, Pierre

Bike/Sled

1st: David Tibert, Grand Forks, ND

2nd: Dusty Kracht, Pierre

Pro E/T

1st: Randy Hirsch, Pierre

2nd: Ashley Holm, Pierre

Super Pro

1st: John Scott DeMots, Lebanon

2nd: Chuck Schmidt, Surrey, ND

Next events at Oahe Speedway are scheduled for July 11-12. More information can be found at oahespeedway.com.