Oahe Speedway – June 20-21 Results
PIERRE – Oahe Speedway held its third weekend of racing for the season. The results:
SATURDAY SHOOTOUT
Box/No Box
1st: Chuck Schmidt, Surrey
2nd: John Scott DeMots, Lebanon
Bike/Sled
1st: Michael Braley, Pierre
2nd: Dusty Kracht, Pierre
Trophy
1st: Joe Wolf, Pierre
2nd: Pat Hartinger, Aberdeen
Junior
1st: Anna Stickelmyer, Aberdeen
2nd: Chelsey Mohr, Mitchell
SUNDAY – PEPSI POINTS RACE #4
Junior Minor
1st: Ashlynn Odde, Aberdeen
2nd: Anna Stickelmyer, Aberdeen
Junior Major
1st: Kabren Jackson, Castlewood
2nd: Justin Ehlers, Pierre
High School
1st: Parker Odde, Aberdeen
2nd: Dillon Robinson, Mitchell
Street Trophy
1st: Duane Soper, Gettysburg
2nd: Parker Odde, Aberdeen
Sportsman
1st: Eric Serbousek, Pierre
2nd: Doug Ripley, Pierre
Bike/Sled
1st: David Tibert, Grand Forks, ND
2nd: Dusty Kracht, Pierre
Pro E/T
1st: Randy Hirsch, Pierre
2nd: Ashley Holm, Pierre
Super Pro
1st: John Scott DeMots, Lebanon
2nd: Chuck Schmidt, Surrey, ND
Next events at Oahe Speedway are scheduled for July 11-12. More information can be found at oahespeedway.com.