Oahe Speedway Host Junior Jam Races on Saturday

PIERRE, S.D. The fourth weekend of racing began Saturday at Oahe Speedway north of Pierre with shootout races and the 10th annual Junior Jam Major and Minor race championships. The winners of the races and runners up are

Box/No Box Shootout

W – Richard Ripley, Rush City, MN

R/U – Jay Tjeerdsma, Springfield, SD

Bike/Sled Shootout

W – Ray Horsley, Pierre, SD

R/U – Rose Kracht, Pierre, SD

Trophy Shootout

W – Justin Hendrickson, Aberdeen, SD

R/U – John Dallman, Aberdeen, SD

10th Annual Junior Jam Major

W – Justin Ehlers, Pierre, SD

R/U – Jordin Jurgens, Watertown, SD

10th Annual Junior Jam Minor

W – Noah Horsley, Pierre, SD

R/U – Anna Stickelmyer, Aberdeen, SD

Races today included the Rocky Mountain Super Chargers at the track plus the next Pepsi Points races. Qualifying races begin at 9 am with the elimination rounds at 1 pm. Oahe Speedway is located 14 miles north of Pierre on Highway 1804 at the Spring Creek turnoff.