Oahe Speedway Holding Final Day of Racing for 2017

PIERRE, S.D. – Today is the final day of racing for the season at Oahe Speedway North of Pierre. The Summit Racing Equipment Junior Drag Racing League Challenge takes center stage at the Speedway. Yesterday the King of the Track was determined at Oahe Speedway while on Saturday it was Shootout Races with Junior Jam. Cassandra Jurgens of Watertown won the Junior Jam Major Title over runner-up Ryan Huse of Onida. The Junior Jam Minor Winner was Pierre racer Justin Ehlers. He defeated Tommy Sticklemeyer of Aberdeen in the finals. The Box/No Box Shootout winner on Saturday was Lucky Buchmann of Beulah, N.D. while Kyle Gray of Rapid City defeated Eric Serbousek in the finals of the Trophy Shootout. And Jonathan Huse of Onida won the Bike/Sled Shootout.