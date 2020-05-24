Oahe Speedway Has First Races of the season on Saturday

PIERRE, S.D. – Oahe Speedway north of Pierre got it’s 16th season underway on Saturday with a number of cars and driver ready to compete. The Winners and Runner up of the first races of the season were as follows:

Midwest Class Racers Stock/Super Stock Shootout

W- Tyler Wudarczyk, Wakarusa, KS

R/U – Curt Hieb, Chamberlain, SD

Box/No Box Shootout

W – Kevin Ferguson, Grand Forks, ND

R/U – Chuck Schmidt, Surrey, ND

Bike/Sled Shootout

W – George Brown, Rapid City, SD

R/U – Bryon Henningson – Pierre, SD

Trophy Shootout

W – Jay Hagedorn – Phillip, SD

R/U – Blade Olson, Pierre, SD

Junior Shootout

W – Kylen Horsley, Pierre, SD

R/U – Jordin Jurgens, Watertown, SD

Wudarczyk,won the top payout of $2000 for his win in the Stock Super Stock race. Hieb took home $1000 for his runner up finish. Racing continues today at Oahe Speedway with the first points series races of the Pepsi Cola Season long series along with the Alex Lindholm Street Trophy race. Another day of racing is scheduled for tomorrow (Monday) for Memorial Day with the second points series races. Oahe Speedway is located 14 miles north of Pierre along Highway 1804. Spectators are not allowed in to this weekends races due to the Coronavirus (COVID 19) Pandemic set by the CDC, State Officials and the Oahe Racing Association Board.