Oahe Speedway Calls Off Sunday’s Races

PIERRE, S.D. – With the forecast of rain officials of Oahe Speedway north of Pierre called off Sunday’s Pepsi Points race series and the Summit Racing’s King of the Track race. The Pepsi Points races were the 8th of the series this year and the Oahe Racer’s Association Board says that those races sill not be made up this year. The next Oahe Speedway Shootout races will be held on Saturday, September 1 and the next Pepsi Points races will be held on Sunday and Monday, September 2-3, the next scheduled weekend of racing at Oahe speedway. In addition, the Summit Racing King of the Track race will be held on Sunday, September 2.

Saturday’s Shootout Races at Oahe Speedway were held and the winners were in the Box/No Box was John Scott DeMots of Lebanon, SD. The Bike/Sled Shootout winner was Kimberlee Geuther of Fort Pierre, The Trophy Shootout winner was Eric Serbousek of Pierre while the Junior Shootout winner was Kylen Horsley of Pierre. And the Big Car Gamblers race winner was Carly Jo Ellingson of Rapid City. More information and be found at www.oahespeedway.com.