Oahe reservoir goes down, Big Bend goes up

The Oahe Dam reservoir level continued it’s downward trend over the past 24 hours, while the Big Bend pool level has again gone up slightly.

According to the US Army Corps of Engineers, the Oahe Dam pool is at 1617.5 feet, down two-tenths of a foot while the Big Bend Dam reservoir is up two-tenths of a foot to 1420.5 feet.

Inflows into Oahe are 22,000 cfs and releases are 49,100 cfs. Big Bend has water coming in at the rate of 46,000 cfs and releases of 39,100 cfs. Water is coming into the Garrison Dam reservoir above Oahe at a rate of 63,000 cfs, but releases are only 20,800 cfs.

Gavins Point Dam at Yankton, SD, is the last point the Corps has to regulate the flow of water from the Upper Missouri River basin into the Lower basin. Intake and releases there are both 75,000 cfs.

To view the detailed three-week release forecast for the mainstem dams, go to http://www.nwd-mr.usace.army.mil/rcc/reports/twregfcast.pdf.

Missouri River Basin daily update:

http://www.nwd-mr.usace.army.mil/rcc/reports/pdfs/weeklyupdate.pdf

All US Army Corps managed dams–reservoir levels, inflows and releases:

http://www.nwd-mr.usace.army.mil/rcc/reports/pdfs/MRBWM_River_Daily.pdf