Oahe Reservoir down another .3 feet

The Oahe Dam reservoir level continued it’s downward trend over the past 24 hours, while the Big Bend pool level has gone up slightly.

Mike Swenson is the US Army Corps of Engineers power production team lead for the Missouri River System.

During the flooding in June 2011, releases from the Oahe Dam reservoir reached 160,000 cfs through the powerplant and the outlet tunnels.

The US Army Corps of Engineers says May runoff in the upper Missouri River basin (above Sioux City, Iowa) was 267% of average (5.6 MAF)– the second highest on record, behind 2011’s 9.2 MAF.

