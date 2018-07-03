Oahe Federal Credit Union Phone Number Being Used in Local Scam Attempt

It has come to the attention of Oahe Federal Credit Union officials that someone is using their phone number and soliciting calls to members of the community. The calls are asking if you would like to refinance your current debts with them to lower your interest rate.

Oahe Federal Credit Union officials say these calls are NOT coming from them and to not give out any personal information. OFCU is sorry for this inconvenience and to reminds customers that OFCU will never contact you for personal information.